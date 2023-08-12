NCERT Assembled New Panel To Shape Curriculum And Textbooks For Classes 3 to 12 Including Sudha Murthy and Shankar Mahadevan

Sudha Murthy and Shankar Mahadevan |

NCERT has formed a committee that includes novelist and Infosys Foundation chair Sudha Murthy, singer Shankar Mahadevan, and economist and member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Sanjeev Sanyal to finalize the curriculum, textbooks, and learning material for classes 3 to 12.

The National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC), comprised of 19 members, will be led by MC Pant, chancellor of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), and co-chaired by Professor Manjul Bhargava from Princeton University, as announced by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous government organization, on July 21.

The committee will also consist of Bibek Debroy -- Chairman, EAC, PM PM, Dr Shekhar Mandey -- the former director general of CSIR, as well as Sanjeev Sanyal -- a member of the EAC Prime Minister's office.



The additional members include Professor Sujatha Ramadorai of the University of British Columbia in Canada, U Vimal Kumar, Director of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, Professor Michael Danino, a visiting professor at IIT Gandhinagar, Surina Ranjan IAS, retired from the Haryana cadre and former DG, HIPA, Chamu Krishna Shastri, Chairperson of the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Dr. MD Srinivas, Chairman, Centre for Policy Studies, Chennai; Gajanan Londhe, Head of Programme Office, NSTC; Rabin Chhetri, Director, SCERT Sikkim; Professor Pratyusha Kumar Mandal, Professor Dinesh Kumar, Professor Kirti Kapoor, and Professor Ranjana Arora, NCERT.

According to the official notification from NCERT, the textbooks will include curricular areas and subjects under the National Curriculum Framework as well as supplemental resources such as teacher's handbooks.

The NSTC will be free to invite other experts for advice, consultation, and support as needed. The NSTC will be assisted by the NCERT's program office, which will provide them with all of the necessary expertise and support.

Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Chairperson of NCERT, stated that each member will have a responsibility to play within the panel, which is detailed in the circular concerning the kind of help they will provide to the national curriculum framework.

