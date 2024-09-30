National Testing Agency Set To Announce Results For UGC NET June 2024; Steps To View

UGC NET 2024 | Representative Image

UGC NET June Results: Results for UGC National Eligibility Test 2024 by National Testing Agency are soon out. Candidates can check scores on official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in for those who have appeared for the June session.

Important News for Candidates

The UGC NET re-examination was between August 21 and September 5, 2024. One can check their scores online by using unique identification credentials, such as either application number or roll number, along with their date of birth.

How to Download Your Scorecard

To verify and download the scorecard, just follow these easy steps:

Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on "View Results" or "Check Results."

Enter your registration number or roll number and your date of birth if necessary.

Click "Submit."

Your examination results will be shown.

To download or print your result, click the "Download" or "Print" button.

Tips For Candidates

Use your desktop or laptop since they are more reliable.

Avoid public computers or Wi-Fi so that you may not have unauthorized access to your information.

Make sure to check the results twice in case an error was made.

Take a photostat copy and keep it safe.

Then, ensure that you have a stable internet connection while checking your results.

Check up on the official site for updates on schedules and processes.

Understanding the Marking Scheme

Knowing the marking system will be helpful for an estimate of your score. The UGC NET exam doesn't have any negative marking. For every right answer, candidates get two marks, and no mark was deducted from the candidates' scores for which the candidates didn't answer. The NTA came up with provisional answer keys in two phases, and the objection window closed on September 14. The final answer keys would be released along with or before the results.

The objections made with respect to the provisional answer key will be valid objections and would be scrutinized by experts; thereby corresponding changes will be incorporated into the final answer key.