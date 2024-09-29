ADRE 2.0 Exam Today ; Check Last Minute Instructions, What’s Allowed, Attire Guidelines, & More

Representative image

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE 2.0) for graduate and HSLC (driver) positions will be conducted today on September 29 by the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam. Admit cards can now be downloaded from slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

In preparation for the exam, the Assam government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)** for screening candidates of all genders before they enter the exam venues for the Grade III and Grade IV recruitment exam. This comes in response to a previous incident where a candidate alleged inappropriate physical contact by a security guard during frisking in an earlier round of the exam.

The SOP aims to ensure proper and respectful frisking protocols for all candidates.

Below are the key instructions that candidates must adhere to:

Exam Schedule

- Graduate posts: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (morning shift)

- HSLC (Driver) posts: 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM (afternoon shift)

Frisking and Attire

- Frisking is mandatory for all candidates, both manually and with metal detectors, performed by police or authorized personnel.

- Candidates are advised to wear half-sleeve clothing and slippers (no shoes) for faster frisking.

Items Allowed in the Exam Hall

- ADRE 2.0 Admit Card (printed on A4 paper)

- Valid ID proof in physical form (Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or voter ID)

- Blue/black ballpoint pen

- PwD certificate and scribe-related documents (if applicable)

- Water bottle (transparent and unlabelled)

Before the Exam

- Candidates must check and ensure that the OMR sheet belongs to them by matching their roll number.

- It is recommended to verify the exam venue address a day in advance.

- Arrive at least one hour before the scheduled exam time. Late entry will not be allowed once the gates are closed.

After the Exam

- Invigilators will collect the OMR sheets for verification.

- After verification, candidates will be permitted to take the question papers with them.

These instructions are crucial for ensuring that the examination is conducted fairly and without issues. Candidates are expected to follow them closely to avoid any inconveniences on the exam day.