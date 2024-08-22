National Sports Day & Teachers Day: UGC Invites Students, Teachers, & Sports Personalities To Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification to inform students, teachers, and other stakeholders about the celebration of National Sports Day and Teachers Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan. As part of the celebrations, the authorities have decided to offer exclusive and free entry to students, teachers, and sports personalities on these days.

Free Entry for Students, Teachers, and Sports Personalities

According to an official notification on the UGC website, "It is informed that the Hon'ble President has decided that August 29, 2024, will be celebrated as National Sports Day and September 5, 2024, as Teachers Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Amrit Udyan being open exclusively for sports persons and teachers on respective days." During this period, students and faculties will not be charged any entry fee.

Online Booking and Entry Details

Interested candidates can make online bookings for visits on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website by following the 'Amrit Udyan' link in the 'Visit' tab. The online forms are hosted on the official website here.

The UGC has requested higher education institutions to share this information among students, faculties, and staff to ensure maximum visitation by students and faculties during this period. Additionally, higher education institutions are requested to extend a special invitation to all sports persons/faculties and teachers in Delhi NCR to visit Amrit Udyan on August 29, 2024, and September 5, 2024, respectively. Their entry will be facilitated with a valid ID card.

The 'Amrit Udyan' at Rashtrapati Bhawan will be open to the public for viewing summer annuals from August 16, 2024, to September 15, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm, except on Mondays. The upcoming edition will feature new attractions such as 'Bal Vatika,' Theme Garden, Nature's Classroom, and 'Musical Fountain' for visitors to explore.