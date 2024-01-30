National Initiative For Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Exam Dates Announced For February 2024

The dates for the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) examination have been released by the National Testing Agency.

The examination is set to take place on February 10, 11, 17, and 18. There will be two shifts of three hours each to complete the exam. Ten am to one pm will be the first shift, and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm will be the second shift.

On January 30, 2024, exam admit cards will be distributed on the NTA website. On February 7, 2024, a practice exam will be given before the real one. The applicants will receive information on how to appear in the mock test and join the webinar via emails issued to their registered email addresses and admit cards.

Exam guidelines

The test will be administered remotely via the internet with a proctor. Applicants can take the exam on their laptops or desktop computers from anywhere in the world; they won't need to go to an exam center. Throughout the exam, candidates will be observed by human proctors who will keep an eye on their moves.

A formal announcement on the website stated that he proctor may ask the candidate to turn on his or her laptop or webcam to record the exam environment through chat at any moment during the exam if they notice any suspicious eye movements or activity. A warning about suspicious behavior will show up on the candidate's console when they use chat. The proctor has the right to end the candidate's exam if they refuse to follow the directions despite several warnings from them. It is necessary for candidates to monitor the chat window for any correspondence from the proctor.

Exam Pattern

There will be 100 multiple-choice questions in the objective-style question paper. The question paper will only be available in English.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, oversees the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chennai, as an independent organization.