BSEB Releases Class 10th, 12th Exam Guidelines; Two-Stage Frisking, CCTV Camera Among Arrangements

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will commence the Class 12 intermediate exams on February 1, 2024.

According to the BSEB 2024 guidelines reported by various media organizations, students will undergo two frisking procedures - first at the entrance and then in the exam hall by assigned personnel.

Model exam centers have been established in each district. Additionally, CCTV cameras will be installed, and arrangements for videography will be in place at all exam centers.

The board has also outlined reporting times and items permitted at the exam center, such as the BSEB admit card, valid ID, and stationery. For exams commencing at 9:30 am, students are required to arrive at the exam venue by 9 am. For exams beginning at 2 pm, candidates must be present by 1:30 pm, reports say.

Electronic devices and papers are prohibited in the exam hall. Invigilators and other personnel are restricted from bringing additional documents and mobile phones to the center, and the use of electronic devices is strictly prohibited. In every class of 25 students, there will be one supervisor present. A sufficient amount of exam proctors need to be assigned, the reports add.

Exam hall invigilators and staff are prohibited from bringing any documents or mobile phones into the exam hall, except those necessary for examination purposes. Additionally, invigilators and other personnel, including candidates, are not permitted to use Bluetooth devices, pagers, smart watches, magnetic watches, or electronic watches.