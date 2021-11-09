National Education Day 2021: History, significance, and all you need to know

Every year, India celebrates National Education Day on November 11. It is to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad -- the first Union Education Minister of India. He was a freedom fighter, scholar and eminent educationist and was a key architect of Independent India. He was responsible for setting up apex education bodies like AICTE and UGC.

History

In September of 2008, India’s Ministry of Human Resource Development declared the birthday of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, to be nationally recognized as Education Day. After independence, India struggled to completely stabilize its institutions. Recognizing that education would be crucial for nation-building, the leaders of the country shifted their focus towards education. Abul Kalam, in particular, served as the flag bearer for this cause.

Significance

On National Education Day, India remembers Maulana Azad’s contributions to nation-building. The day is seen as to remember Abul Kalam’s contribution in laying the foundations of the education system in an independent India. November 11 is celebrated every year in schools by conducting various interesting and informative seminars, symposia, essay-writing, rallies, etc. Students and teachers come together to talk about the importance of literacy and the nation's commitment to all aspects of education.

How you can celebrate National Education Day

1. Participate in a competition

There are essay writing, debates, and other competitions on this day in schools and universities across India. Participate or help prepare a student you may know to encourage the importance of education.

2. Visit a heritage site

Countless buildings, monuments and centres are set up for the cause of education. Take a trip to a campus or research facility.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 03:12 PM IST