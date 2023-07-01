National Doctor's Day 2023: Check This Year's Theme

National Doctor's Day 2023 | Gettyimages

India is celebrating the National Doctor's Day today, July 1st to recognise the contributions of doctors and medical professionals. The day also aims to create awareness about the importance of doctors, their selfless service, and the valuable role they play in improving the health and well-being of individuals and communities.

Theme for 2023 National Doctor's Day

This year's theme for National Doctor's Day is “Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands".

This year's theme is about celebrating the medical professionals hard work through the difficult times faced during the pandemic years. Let's today all of us recognise the efforts of doctors or medical staffs and all their contributions.

History Behind National Doctor's Day

National Doctor's Day is commemorated on the birth anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. Dr. Roy was born on July 1, 1882, and he dedicated his life to the medical profession, making significant contributions to the field of healthcare and public health.

This Day serves as an moment to raise awareness on medical related issues. As a nation we need to discuss how we can improve healthcare services and work towards betterment of medical education. Society also need to address the challenges faced by the medical fraternity.