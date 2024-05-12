KSEAB SSLC Exam 2 Schedule OUT; Check Full Details Here | Representative Image

The schedule for SSLC Exam 2 has been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). An official announcement states that pen and paper exams will be administered between June 7 and June 14. All exams will have a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Starting with the academic year 2023–2024, the KSEAB will replace supplementary examinations with a new educational policy that consists of three exams: Exam 1, Exam 2, and Exam 3.

Check the complete schedule below:

June 7: First Language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit)

June 8: Third Language (Hindi, Kannada, English, Persian, Arabic, Sanskrit, Konkani, Urdu, Tulu, and NSQF subjects)

June 10: Mathematics/Sociology

June 11: Elements of Electrical Engineering IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-2, Elements of Mechanical Engineering IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', Elements of Computer Science, Economics

June 12: Science, Political Science, Carnatic music, Carnatic music, Karnataka music/Hindustani music

June 13: Second Language (English, Kannada)

June 14: Social Science

The notification states that the board has instructed District Deputy Directors (Administration) to make certain that the SSLC Exam 2 schedule is obtained by all high school head teachers in their district via the board's website, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. They are also told to make sure that all students are informed of the schedule and post it on school notice boards.

On May 9, the results of the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10th) final exam were released. This year, 6,31,204 out of 8,59,967 candidates who took the exam passed, accounting for 73.40 percent of the total number of students who passed.