Nagaland Board HSLC Compartment Exams: Time Table OUT; Apply Till May 18

Nagaland Board Releases Time Table For HSLC Compartment Exams; Apply Till May 18

The students who took the high school leaving certificate, or HSLC, examination will soon be taking the compartment exam in 2024, according to a recent announcement from the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE). To raise their test results, students who have failed one or more subjects can apply to take the compartment exams. The application form for the NBSE HSLC will be accessible until May 18. Students can visit the official website, nbsenl.edu.in, to apply for the compartment examination. To register for the compartment exam, students must pay a fee of Rs 600.

The NBSE states that from June 11 to June 21, students pursuing a high school leaving certificate (HSLC) will take the compartment exam. NBSE results show that 6,101 students were not able to pass the test.

Students who failed specific subjects or did not show up for the exam on the scheduledate will take the compartment exams.

Compartment Exam Time Table

June 11, Morning : Science

June 13, Morning : Social Science

June 15, Morning : English

June 19, Morning : Mathematics A/B

June 21, Morning : Second Language (Tenyidie, Lotha, Sumi (Sutsah), Ao, Hindi, Bengali, Alternative English)

June 21, Evening : Sixth Subject (Foundation of Information Technology, Home Science, Music, BK and Accountancy,Environmental Education)

June 21, Evening: Vocational Subjects (ITes, Retail, Automotive, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Multi Skills Foundation Course, Electronics, and Tourism and Hospitality)

NBSE HSLC Exams 2024

The Nagaland Board released the class 10 NBSE HSLC results on April 26. Approximately 21,680 students took the exam; of those, 15,588 passed with an overall pass percentage of 71.87 percent.