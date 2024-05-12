Mizoram Board Class 10 Results To Be Released On May 14; Check Grace Marks Criteria

Mizoram Board To Release Class 10 Results On May 14; Check Grace Marks Criteria | Representative image

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at noon, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare the results for the 10th grade (HSLC) in 2024. Students must enter their login details, including their registration and roll numbers, in order to obtain the scorecard.

Students can visit the official website, mbse.edu.in, to view the results. In a formal announcement, the board said that the results are available for viewing at the MBSE Office Chaltlang and on the internet at mbseonline.com and mbse.edu.in.

Eligibility Criteria

To pass the MBSE HSLC exam in 2024, students must receive at least 33 percent of the possible points in each subject combined. The board also grants candidates who require a minimum of two passing grades grace marks.

Supplementary Exam - Grace Marks

As per the board's announcement, pupils who do not pass any one subject will receive a maximum of four marks in the supplementary exam. Additionally, students who do not pass any one subject will receive a maximum of twelve grace marks.

How to download result via website?



-For access to the 10th Result 2024 Link, first visit mbse.edu.in, the official website of the Mizoram Board.

-From the homepage, select the Mizoram Board Result HSLC 2024 link.

-Type in the roll and registration numbers.

-At this point, your MBSE HSLC result should appear.

-You can save it to your computer for later use.

The dates of this year's HSLC (Class 10) exams in Mizoram were February 26, 2024, to March 15, 2024.