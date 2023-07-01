Delhi: AIIMS to Lease hostels Near Institute for Students, Resident Doctors

AIIMS | Photo by ANI

New Delhi: To prioritize the welfare and safety of its students and resident doctors, AIIMS Delhi will float an expression of interest by July 31 to explore the option of leasing fully furnished hostel accommodations nearer to the premier institute or at a reasonable distance with good connectivity by Delhi Metro.

"All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, recognizes the challenges faced by its undergraduate, postgraduate PhD students, resident doctors in finding suitable accommodation while awaiting official hostel allotments," the hospital said in a statement. Particularly, female students/resident doctors encounter difficulties, often commuting during odd hours using their own transportation or relying on public transport facilities and finding safe secure accommodation, it said.

The purpose of this Expression of Interest (EOI) is to explore the availability of hostel accommodations that offer similar amenities to those provided in AIIMS hostels. The prospective hostels should be properly maintained, secured, and access-controlled to ensure the well-being of the students and resident doctors the AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said. Additionally, fixed or on-demand meals, laundry services, and other basic conveniences should be available to cater to their needs and should provide facilities similar to those provided in AIIMS hostels, Dr Srinivas stated.

In parallel, AIIMS will also approach Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to explore the possibility of utilizing spare capacities in their guest houses or transit accommodations near AIIMS. These facilities have the potential to provide hostel-like amenities to our students. Interested parties are invited to participate in this initiative by submitting their proposals and expressing their interest in leasing hostel facilities that meet the outlined requirements. An office memorandum in this regard has also been issued. The initiative aims to significantly alleviate the challenges faced by students and resident doctors and provide them with a secure and conducive living environment, the statement said.