VIDEO: Nirmala Sitharaman Discusses Indian Economy, UPI & Employment Issues With UPSC Aspirants

During her visit to Telangana Bhawan and Andhra Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had talks with college students and those who hope to join the highly competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to become part of the central civil services. She visited the two Bhawans on May 11.



As the students dined at the Bhavan Canteens, Ms. Sitharaman addressed them, according to a post made by her on social media platform, 'X'.

"Lively interaction with students during lunchtime at Andhra/Telangana Bhavan canteen in Delhi. Also UPSC aspirants were curious about India becoming 3rd largest economy. Discussed issues on infra, ₹&$, New Edu.Policy, entry into politics, Privatisation & Employment. Good wishes to all," she posted on her official account on X.

Finance Minister informed the students that during the G20 presidency, international leaders had praised India's stack and that the country's digital payments via UPI have been setting records month after month. She also discussed the advantages and drawbacks of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ మరియు తెలంగాణ భవన్‌లో విద్యార్థులతో సంభాషించిన దృశ్యాల చిత్రమాలిక https://t.co/yM3MPnEVVC pic.twitter.com/ezBmYzAGjP — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) May 11, 2024

The Finance Minister also gave the students the assurance that the government was dedicated to giving young people a variety of skill sets so that they could not only help them find plenty of work opportunities but also create job opportunities for others.



Additionally, she emphasised to the students the benefits of MUDRA and low-cost, collateral-free credit programmes and how they are assisting individuals in starting their own businesses.

The students, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Tamil Nadu, enthusiastically asked… pic.twitter.com/8PpnPgHJrd — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) May 11, 2024

With great enthusiasm, the students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu questioned her about the future of the Indian economy, youth opportunities in emerging sectors, the impact of the digital economy on India, India's hosting of the G20, and other topics being discussed in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, like inheritance and wealth tax.