 NATA 2023 Phase 3 Registration Date Extended Till June 29; Direct Link Here
Interested candidates who are yet to apply can submit the NATA application form 2023 for Phase 3 at nata.in. Registration is available for 3rd (09-July-2023) NATA Exam.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
NATA 2023 Phase 3 Registration | Representative image

The Council of Architecture (COA) ha extended the Phase 3 registration process for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 till June 29, 8 p.m. Interested candidates who are yet to apply can submit the NATA application form 2023 for Phase 3 at nata.in. Registration is available for 3rd (09-July-2023) NATA Exam.

Earlier the last date to register was yesterday, June 27th 2023.

Exam Date

The 3rd NATA Exam is scheduled to be held on July 9 2023. The NATA phase 3 examination admit card will be released on July 5.

Last date of registration for the 3rd NATA Exam extended up to 29 Jun 2023. As per the schedule the NATA third test results will be announced on July 17.

Direct Link To Register for NATA Phase 3 Exam 2023

Steps to apply for NATA 2023 phase 3 registration:

  • Visit the official website at nata.in

  • Register and proceed with the application

  • Fill out the application form

  • Upload all the required details

  • Pay the required fees and submit the form

  • Download and take the print for future reference.

