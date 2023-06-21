NTA Releases ICAR PG, PhD Exam Date; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the test dates for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/ SRF (Ph.D)-2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2023. The exam will be held in 89 cities around the country. The ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) exams will be conducted in English.
“The date of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on,” reads the notification.
The exams will be conducted for admission to the Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research () for the academic session 2023-24.
Meanwhile, the online application window is open till June 23 upto 5.00 PM. The correction window will be open from June 25 to 27, 2023.
Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the ICAR website.
Steps to apply:
Visit the official website
Under Candidate Activity, click on registration link for desired course
Register and fill up the application
Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference.
