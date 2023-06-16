 CUET PG 2023: NTA Announces New Exam Dates For Unaccommodated Candidates; Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET PG 2023: NTA Announces New Exam Dates For Unaccommodated Candidates; Details Inside

CUET PG 2023: NTA Announces New Exam Dates For Unaccommodated Candidates; Details Inside

The CUET PG will now be administered by NTA between June 21 and June 23 for the candidates who were excluded. Additionally, as a safety net, the testing agency has kept June 24 and June 25 free.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice for candidates who could not be accommodated on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2023 dates.

The CUET PG will now be administered by NTA between June 21 and June 23 for the candidates who were excluded. Additionally, as a safety net, the testing agency has kept June 24 and June 25 free.

In response to the approximately 44,000 candidates who were turned away, NTA stated, " “The aforementioned examination will be conducted and the schedule will be uploaded on the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in.”

“The candidates belonging to the North-Eastern States whose examination Centre was given outside the State and cannot travel will be accommodated in the examination schedule of the left-out candidates, based on their request received in the e-mail address (cuet-pg@nta.ac.in)," the testing body stated, while adding that exams will be rescheduled at places where exam couldn't take place due to the cyclone.

NTA has also given students helplines to call. Candidates should send an email to cuetpg@nta.ac.in, call 011 - 40759000, or text 011 - 69227700 if they are having trouble downloading and verifying their examination city intimation slip or admit card.

Read Also
CUET PG 2023: NTA Releases Admit Card, Download It Here cuet.nta.nic.in.
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Manipur violence: Students recall fateful day of violent mob entering their hostel premises

Manipur violence: Students recall fateful day of violent mob entering their hostel premises

Class 10 Student Set Ablaze By Unidentified Persons in AP

Class 10 Student Set Ablaze By Unidentified Persons in AP

CUET PG 2023: NTA Announces New Exam Dates For Unaccommodated Candidates; Details Inside

CUET PG 2023: NTA Announces New Exam Dates For Unaccommodated Candidates; Details Inside

KCET 2023 Final Answer keys OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link Here

KCET 2023 Final Answer keys OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UPSC Preparation Getting Tough! Chill and Check These Hilarious Memes on Civil Services

UPSC Preparation Getting Tough! Chill and Check These Hilarious Memes on Civil Services