CUET PG 2023: NTA Announces New Exam Dates For Unaccommodated Candidates; Details Inside

Representational image |

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice for candidates who could not be accommodated on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2023 dates.

The CUET PG will now be administered by NTA between June 21 and June 23 for the candidates who were excluded. Additionally, as a safety net, the testing agency has kept June 24 and June 25 free.

In response to the approximately 44,000 candidates who were turned away, NTA stated, " “The aforementioned examination will be conducted and the schedule will be uploaded on the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in.”

“The candidates belonging to the North-Eastern States whose examination Centre was given outside the State and cannot travel will be accommodated in the examination schedule of the left-out candidates, based on their request received in the e-mail address (cuet-pg@nta.ac.in)," the testing body stated, while adding that exams will be rescheduled at places where exam couldn't take place due to the cyclone.

NTA has also given students helplines to call. Candidates should send an email to cuetpg@nta.ac.in, call 011 - 40759000, or text 011 - 69227700 if they are having trouble downloading and verifying their examination city intimation slip or admit card.