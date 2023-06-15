CUET PG 2023: NTA Releases Admit Card, Download It Here cuet.nta.nic.in.

This year, CUET PG was conducted for 157 subjects. A total of 8,76,908 candidates have registered out of which 4,58,774 are unique registrations. |

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 candidates will be able to download their admin cards now! The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit card for the same. This exam is scheduled to be held on June 17 and the registered candidates can access and download their hall tickets from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download the admin card for CUET PG 2023 Exam

Step 1: Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CUET PG 2023 admit card link.

Step 3: Enter your details like application number and date of birth.

Step 4: View and download the admit card

As per data, a total number of 65,929 candidates will be appearing for papers scheduled on June 17. A handful of them will receive their admit cards in subsequent days. The notice from the official website also mentioned that, "“There might be some candidates who could not be allocated to a Test Centre due to the chosen subject combinations would be accommodated soon.”

This year, CUET PG was conducted for 157 subjects. A total of 8,76,908 candidates have registered out of which 4,58,774 are unique registrations. Candidates were allowed to choose a maximum of 20 test papers/ subjects and 195 institutes/universities/colleges are participating in the exam.