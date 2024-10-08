 Narayana E-Techno Students Visit Hospital As A Part of NEET Preparation
Narayana E-Techno Students Visit Hospital As A Part of NEET Preparation

The students explored various hospital departments under the guidance of Medical Superintendent Dr. Madhvi Kharade

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Narayana E-Techno School in Thane visited Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi for an educational field trip | Narayana E-Techno School

Students from Grades 8 and 9 of the NEET Premier League (NPL) at Narayana E-Techno School in Thane visited Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi for an educational field trip.

Students visit various hospital departments

Under the guidance of Medical Superintendent Dr. Madhvi Kharade, the students explored various hospital departments, including the General Outpatient Department (OPD), Ophthalmology, Sick Newborn Care, Postnatal Care, Ear Nose Throat (ENT) department, Gynecology, Non-Communicable Diseases, the ICTC-HIV Unit, Immunization services, X-ray, CT Scan, Dental OPD, and the Pathology Lab.

During the trip, some students tested their blood groups and observed blood cells under a microscope. The students witnessed a live delivery of a baby girl, and they also had the opportunity to observe a post-mortem procedure.

Interest in pursuing careers in medicine

According to the school, throughout the visit, students were encouraged to interact with medical professionals, asking questions and seeking clarification on various topics. This excursion enhanced their knowledge and sparked their interest in pursuing careers in medicine, the school claimed.

