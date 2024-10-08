NEET UG Counselling 2024: Last Chance To Apply For Round 3 Seat Allotment; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Representational Pic

The MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 registration period will end today, October 8, 2024 according to the official schedule announced by the Medical Counselling Committee. Applicants who wish to apply for the counselling round can apply at mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website. On October 3, 2024, the registration process officially started.

Beginning today, October 8, the choice locking facility will begin at 4 PM and will end at 11:55 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who did not register in Rounds 1 or 2 (with full payment of fees; registration and security) or who resigned or were not reported in Rounds 1 or 2 must register again in Round 3 and only then with full payment of fees.

It is not necessary for candidates who applied for Rounds 1 or 2 but were not assigned a seat to register again.

How to apply?

-Go to mcc.nic.in, the official website of MCC.

-Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 registration link provided on the front page.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-After that, complete the application and pay the application cost.

-To download the confirmation page, click the submit button.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.



The Round 3 seat allotment result will be released on October 11, 2024, after the seat allotment is finalised between October 9 and October 10, 2024. The period from October 12 to October 18, 2024, is available for reporting at the designated institute.