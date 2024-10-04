 Supreme Court Postpones NEET PG 2024 Hearing; Resumption Expected After Dussehra
The Supreme Court has not scheduled the NEET PG 2024 case hearing for today, October 4, due to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's unavailability. The petition from NEET PG aspirants highlights concerns about last-minute exam changes and lack of transparency in results.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Justice D Y Chandrachud (L) Supreme Court of India (R) | FPJ

The Supreme Court has not scheduled the NEET PG 2024 case hearing for today, October 4, as Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is unavailable. The hearing was previously postponed due to the absence of a Union of India representative.

It is now expected to resume after Dussehra.

The petition from NEET PG aspirants raises concerns over last-minute exam pattern changes and a lack of transparency in the results process.

Candidates are frustrated with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for implementing sudden changes just three days before the exam and for not clarifying the marking process.

The aspirants are calling for greater transparency in the result declaration, including the release of answer keys and a detailed explanation of the evaluation methodology.

The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on August 11, with results announced on August 23. Nineteen students filed a petition with the Supreme Court, citing concerns about the lack of transparency and arbitrary last-minute changes.

Counseling Details

Registration for NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 began on September 20, 2024. Candidates can register for counseling on the official website, mcc.nic.in. However, the detailed counseling schedule has yet to be announced, so students are advised to regularly check the website for updates.

NEET PG is a computer-based entrance exam for MD/MS and PG diploma courses at government, private, deemed, and central universities, as well as ESIC and AFMS medical institutions across India.

