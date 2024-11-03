Nagaland to Implement NEP By 2025 Academic Year | Pixabay

The Nagaland State Level Education Committee (SLEC) has announced plans to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in both government and private schools across the state, starting from the next academic year. This decision was reached during a recent SLEC meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also serves as the Minister of School Education and Chairman of the SLEC, as outlined in a statement from the School Education Department.

Read Also Mumbai University Revamps UG & PG Programs To Align With NEP 2020

What is included?

Key updates include the adoption of the NEP’s new 5+3+3+4 school structure from the academic year 2025. In addition, the SLEC approved various restructuring measures for government schools, including upgrades and downgrades based on student enrollment, and a mandatory requirement for private schools to obtain prior approval from the Education Department for establishment. All private schools will also be required to operate under registered societies.

The committee sanctioned upgrades of six government middle schools (GMS) to government high schools (GHS) across Kohima, Dimapur, and Mon districts, as well as the promotion of a primary school in Ikishe village to middle school status. Sixteen middle school classes will be merged with high schools, while 20 primary and middle schools will be combined to form GMS and GHS institutions. Additionally, the SLEC approved the closure of 17 government primary schools with zero student enrollment, with affected teachers redeployed to nearby schools.

Response to minimal enrollments

In response to minimal enrollments, the SLEC decided to downgrade 54 GMS to GPS in districts including Zunheboto, Peren, and Kiphire, with graduate teachers reassigned to other schools. Thirteen high schools with no enrollments in classes 9 and 10 will be downgraded to middle schools, pending a future review based on student admissions.

The committee also endorsed the reclassification of vacant roles within the Directorate of School Education to other essential positions. A committee will be established to coordinate with relevant departments for the reallocation of these posts.

Additionally, the SLEC approved the formation of the State School Standards Authority (SSSA) and the development of the Nagaland State Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF) to ensure quality in school education across the state.