MySpace: From The Busy Streets Of India To The Charming City Of Dublin 

My path has involved a mix of civil engineering, business education, and work experience in finance. After completing my engineering degree at Pune University, I was fascinated by the world of finance and wanted to learn how businesses grow and manage their money, so pursued an MBA in finance at Pune University.

I landed my first job as a risk analyst at Deutsche Bank Global Services. My interest in finance then peaked and I decided to pursue CFA.

Choosing to pursue the MSc in Finance at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School (UCD Smurfit School), especially after completing an MBA in Finance, was aimed at developing financial expertise and gaining a global perspective.

UCD Smurfit School is widely recognised for its high academic standards and its MSc in Finance is known for its adherence with the CFA Institute's Body of Knowledge. The curriculum is comprehensive, covering a wide range of topics from corporate finance and investment markets to financial risk management.

How is studying in Ireland different from other study abroad destinations?

Studying in Ireland provides a distinctive opportunity due to the country's status as a thriving financial centre with a dynamic and expanding economy. Ireland houses many of the world's top financial institutions, offering students numerous networking opportunities and potential career prospects after graduation. The global exposure and the chance to interact with a diverse student community have enriched my educational experience and broadened my perspective on global financial markets.

Arriving in Dublin, the first thing that struck me was the warmth of the people. Coming from a culture that values hospitality, it felt comforting to see the Irish embrace similar values. The initial weeks were filled with a mix of excitement and nervous anticipation as I navigated through the cobblestone streets, trying to find my footing in a new city. The weather, with frequent drizzles and cooler temperatures, was a stark contrast to the warmth of India.

Exploring the city's rich history, from the Guinness warehouse to the serene beauty of St. Stephen's Green, has been a journey through time. The culinary scene, offering everything from traditional Irish stews to global cuisine, has been a delight. Finding Indian restaurants serving authentic flavours became a comforting reminder of home, amidst the adventure of trying new dishes.

Socially, the experience has been transformative. Joining university societies and participating in cultural events has allowed me to showcase my heritage and immerse myself in Ireland's culture. Celebrating Diwali away from home, surrounded by friends from around the world, I’ve found a second family in the heart of Dublin.

The friendships I’ve made, the lessons learned, and the memories created in Dublin will forever hold a special place in my heart.

Here's my guide for Dublin/Ireland:

Choosing the Right Course and Institution:

Ireland boasts a wide range of higher education institutions offering courses in nearly every field. Prioritise those in your area of interest.

Look for programmes that offer not just theoretical knowledge but also practical exposure through internships, industry projects, and international exchange programmes.

Understanding the Visa Process:

Start early; the visa application process for Ireland can be detailed, requiring evidence of acceptance to an Irish institution, proof of financial stability, and an understanding of your intent to return to your home country upon completion of your studies.

You'll need to demonstrate you have access to at least €10,000 in addition to your tuition fees to cover living expenses for one academic year.

Accommodation:

From university dorms to private apartments and shared housing, explore all accommodation options. Use university websites, social media groups, and dedicated student accommodation websites.

Consider locations slightly outside the city centre where living costs might be lower but still accessible by public transport.

Healthcare and Insurance:

Students from non-EU countries are required to have private health insurance. Some institutions offer group schemes, or you can arrange your own.

Register with a General Practitioner (GP) upon arrival. Ireland offers quality healthcare services, and as a student, you should familiarise yourself with the services available to you.

Travel and Exploration:

Take the opportunity to explore the beautiful landscapes and cities Ireland offers. Public transport can take you across the country to visit places of natural beauty and historical interest.

Stay Connected:

Homesickness is natural. Stay connected with family and friends back home, but also make an effort to build new relationships in Ireland.

Joining cultural societies can provide a sense of community and a platform to share your culture with others.

Amruta Mundada, MSc in Finance student at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, Ireland