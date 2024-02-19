UK: Study Group Launches One Year International Programme For Indian Students

UK: Study Group Launches One Year International Student Programme For Indian Students | Unsplash

Study Group, which is an international education consultant, recently revealed new programmes for Indian students considering higher education in the UK.

In response to the changing ambitions and career goals of Indian students, Study Group has added a range of new International Year One programmes — known as International Year Two programmes in Scotland — in relevant subject areas. These programmes are designed in collaboration with partner universities specifically for international students who are considering applying directly to an undergraduate degree programme but are unfamiliar with the UK education system. The students will be provided with smaller class sizes, additional language instruction and support designed around the academic skills associated with that level of study.

The programme aims to equip international students and raise them to become comparable to those of domestic students raised within the UK education system. Ian Crichton, CEO of Study Group said, “through an intensive period of study and tailored support, motivated students can achieve the required standards to be accepted and progress to an advanced stage of a degree at their chosen university on a level playing field with their peers from the UK.”

Students who are successful in reaching the required academic standards can then achieve a degree within two years.

Rise in number of Indian students enrolling into UK universities

In addition to launching new International Year One programmes, Crichton, stated that he expects a 40% increase in the number of Indian students entering their UK higher education with the help of the international student programme this year itself.

Crichton said, “students are prioritising programmes with strong industry connections and internship opportunities in highly skilled fields, aligning with the UK’s emphasis on career-oriented education.” He further added, “Indian students today are particularly interested in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), including subjects such as computer science, artificial intelligence and data science, which are highly relevant to the evolving tech landscape. However, business, management, finance, law and health remain popular subjects, since the UK excels in these areas and attracts those seeking cutting-edge education and future-proof skills.”

Visa restriction turning away students

Crichton also shared his views on the recent visa restrictions brought by the Rishi Sunak led UK government and said that the government is confusing immigration with education, because a lot of movement is happening around in the world at the moment. “The visa numbers are down this year as compared to last year, but I am hoping that things will change in the second half,” he said, adding that the UK has never needed international students more because the domestic colleges are expanding but the numbers are reducing. Crichton also said that the visa restrictions may also be because of the upcoming elections in the UK and the government's jest to show itself on the right side of the politics. “For us, however, it is just one extra thing that we have to overcome,” he said.

Provost and Chief Academic Officer Professor Elena Rodriguez-Falcon said, “our International Year One programmes are intensive preparation courses for further study at one of our partner universities. They provide our students with the knowledge and skills equivalent to that of the first year of a specific undergraduate but even the most successful student may doubt themselves at times.”

Some of the universities that are part of the Study Group’s programme are Cardiff University, Kingston University, Leeds Beckett University, University of Sussex, University of Aberdeen, Liverpool John Moores University amongst others.