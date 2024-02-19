MySpace: Mastering Finance In Frankfurt, A Student's Journey To Germany's Financial Hub

Manvi Chitkara | Canva Image

I did my bachelor’s in International Management with a finance focus in Frankfurt, Germany. I interned at an Automotive company in Germany and two startups in India—one media house and another a social media consultancy—during my undergrad years. These internships exposed me to different work cultures.

After my bachelor’s, I took a gap year and interned at two firms in Munich and Frankfurt. This helped me with valuable insights, which helped me to pursue my master’s in finance at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management

As an international management graduate, I found finance intriguing and focused on it for my post-graduation.

Frankfurt School has a great reputation and ranking for its Master of Finance programme. I chose it because of its three-day study model, which lets students work and study at the same time. This gives me real-life experience and academic learning. It also has a large network of companies, which makes it easy to connect with employers and recruiters.

I continued my studies in Germany because I was familiar with the system, language and environment. Germany was an attractive and convenient choice for my post-graduation.

Frankfurt is a dynamic and vibrant city, with many international students and firms. It is Germany’s financial hub, with many opportunities for networking and learning in the industry. It has a mix of academic and practical experiences, which helps me grow in the field. All the events are in the city, so I don’t have to travel much. Frankfurt is also easy to navigate, and English is widely spoken here.

The abundance of diverse socialising options is evidence of Frankfurt’s student-friendly atmosphere. It helps students strike a balance between studies and a fulfilling social life.

My advice for others is to be open-minded. There will be challenges, but don’t give up. Learn German, as it is important for landing jobs and internships. Proficiency in German can open many doors for you.

Apply for your student visa in advance, as processing takes time, and delays might lead to missed classes. When searching for accommodations, consider options provided by the university or seek assistance from someone trustworthy before making any payments. Online accommodation listings can sometimes turn out to be scams, so exercise caution.

Initially, finding a job can be tough. Focus on your studies and search for jobs on the side. Networking is key to landing your desired job. Attend university-organised career and company events, as well as those organised by fellow students. This expansive network can provide numerous opportunities.

