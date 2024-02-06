MySpace: Here Is How My Childhood Curiosity Fuelled My Career Journey To The UK

Since childhood, I’ve been fascinated by logistics behind e-commerce operations. This fascination drove my journey from being an assistant manager to a PG student at the University of Sheffield.

I gained a solid foundation in business principles and strategic management after my BBA. Mycuriosity about supply chainled me to become a supply chain executive in the logistics sector. Overcoming challenges, I earned a promotion to assistant manager, embracing increased responsibilities in the fast-paced world of logistics.

Despite my success, the need for continuous growth prompted me to pursue a PG in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at the University of Sheffield’s Management School. This decision aligned my education with professional aspirations, deepening my understanding of global supply chain intricacies.

Sheffield's distinguished reputation in Supply Chain and Logistics Management, commitment to academic excellence, and cutting-edge curriculum were decisive factors in my choice. Learning directly from eminent scholars and industry experts provided a unique chance to gain insights.

My transformative experience at Sheffield exceeded my expectations and has shaped both my intellectual and personal growth. The immersive learning environment challenged my preconceptions, expanded my horizons, and facilitated a vibrant cultural exchange. Engaging in extracurricular activities enhanced my essential life skills, and fostered a sense of responsibility and resilience.

Memorable experiences, like participation in the digital innovation event "Lego Prime Spike," intensified my passion for logistics. Analysing the impact of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things underscored the importance of staying abreast of technological advancements.

My advice for those entering logistics and supply chain management is to be proactive, build connections, stay informed, seek practical experiences, and maintain a resilient mindset. The Employability Hub at the University of Sheffield’s Management School offers resources and services to enhance professional skills. Tailored workshops on resumé building, interview preparation, and networking, along with impactful mock interviews, have prepared me for the competitive job market.

My evolution from childhood curiosity to a PG student has been an exciting journey. I anticipate combining the insights I’ve gained from experiences with cutting-edge knowledge from my PG programme, to propel me to new heights in the dynamic world of logistics and supply chain management.

The author is pursuing an MSc in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at the University of Sheffield’s Management School, UK.