Navigating Lesser Known Courses: Advanced Immunology Course By University Of Strathclyde, Glasgow | Special Arrangement

In today's world, health challenges continue to evolve, underscoring the critical need for experts who can unravel the complexities of disease defence mechanisms. The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow offers an advanced immunology course designed to delve into the intricacies of how the human body defends itself against various diseases.

In conversation with The Free Press Journal(FPJ), Dr Kathryn McIntosh, an immuno-pharmacology lecturer at Strathclyde Institute for Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences (SIPBS), University of Strathclyde, discussed the course in great depth and provided insights into the career options that are available to students after pursuing this course.

FPJ: Could you explain the primary focus of the MSc advanced immunology course offered by the University of Strathclyde?

Dr McIntosh: The MSc Advanced Immunology programme is focused on understanding how the body defends itself against diseases, through both the innate and adaptive immune responses to viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections. The programme delves into the complexities of the immune system, including instances where immune tolerance may break down and harmful immunity leads to it mistakenly targeting its own tissues. This process is termed auto-immunity and diseases include rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis.

A key component of the programme is the comprehensive postgraduate life sciences training it offers, which emphasises practical laboratory skills and fosters a range of transferable skills in statistics, presentations, career development, ethics, and scientific writing.

FPJ: How does the course contribute to addressing the global health challenges we face today?

Dr McIntosh: The COVID-19 pandemic powerfully illustrated the vital role immunology plays in tackling diseases through advances in vaccination science. Understanding the mucosal defence mechanisms in the lung and how COVID-19 affects these, will lead to a better understanding of the complex nature of this virus. COVID-19 alone is not the only global heath challenge we face, indeed a recent study reported in The Lancet also indicated that auto-immune disorders are on the rise, affecting as many as one in 10 individuals.

Graduates play a pivotal role in new research discoveries on infectious and autoimmune diseases, in influencing public health policies, and in actively engaging in cutting-edge research fields. Their impact extends to shaping the future of immunology, fostering a global approach to healthcare challenges.

FPJ: How does this opportunity contribute to their overall learning experience, and what kind of laboratory-based research projects can students expect to engage in?

Dr McIntosh: Following the Semester 1 and 2 completion, students finally undertake a summer research project which is worth 60 credits. Students choose from a selection of research project topics on exploring viral or bacterial infections, protozoan or helminth parasites, and the latest trends and developments in vaccination mechanisms of action.

There are four types of projects available: a laboratory-based research project, which aims to develop a range of skills required for performing experimental research in a laboratory, generating and analysing novel data.

There is a critical analysis project, which aims to help students develop a range of skills required for interpreting and analysing scientific data reported in the literature. Skills such as finding appropriate peer-reviewed studies, critically analysing the methods used and the data presented and coming to a clear conclusion whether the data support or refute a hypothesis.

There is a data analysis project, which aims to help students develop their analytical skills, by taking responsibility for analysing a scientific data set. This could be data previously generated in the supervisor’s laboratory or data collected from previously published literature. This may involve generating and using spreadsheets and specialist data analysis packages.

Finally, there is a data-mining project, which entails analysis of scientific data present in databases, e.g. genomic sequences. This project develops skills in working with data within databases, using statistical analyses, creating models, critically appraising information and developing innovative ideas.

These projects are well-suited for individuals aspiring to pursue a career in experimental laboratory research, whether in industry or academia, such as roles in PhD programmes, research assistant positions, or within biology-focused industrial companies, where proficiency in laboratory skills holds significant value.

FPJ: What are the Career opportunities for students pursuing this course?

Dr McIntosh: Immunology graduates could be involved in the development of immuno-modulatory drugs, in deciphering the role of the microbiome in auto-immunity and treatments to target, tackling antibiotic resistance, and the development of oral vaccines against mucosal pathogens, such as COVID-19.,

The programme is also the ideal pathway for those aspiring to pursue further training at the PhD level, which can further boost graduates’ career prospects and earning potential.

Read Also Study In Australia: Canberra Welcomes Indian Students With Quality Education And Career Promise

One of the key areas where graduates with expertise in advanced immunology find themselves is in the development of immuno-modulatory drugs. With an in-depth understanding of the immune system, graduates play a crucial role in exploring therapeutic agents, which can modify or dampen down immune responses. Beyond immuno-therapy, opportunities also exist in the healthcare sector, where immunologists may ensure the handling, quality control and analysis of patient samples.

Moreover, the skills acquired in the course are applicable to various roles in hospitals and public service laboratories, where immunologists play a pivotal role in disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment.

Furthermore, the transferable skills graduates gain from the programmes are also applicable to careers in finance, management, marketing, sales, business, and media.

FPJ: Are there any scholarship opportunities that the Indian students can expect while enrolling?

Dr McIntosh: Scholarships of between £5,000 - £7,000 are available to new international students joining a postgraduate taught master’s degree in the Faculty of Science in the 2024-25 academic year. Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria to be considered for a Faculty of Science International Masters Scholarship.

Strathclyde Alumni can apply for a 15% tuition fee discount on Postgraduate Taught courses running in September and January.

FPJ: Many of the students prefer weekend courses while pursuing a job as opposed to a full-time course. Why do you think the latter is better?

Full-time courses offer an immersive, concentrated learning experience with faster completion and better networking opportunities. They provide access to research and internship opportunities, aiding career transitions. Weekend courses, while flexible for jobholders, may lack the same depth of resources and networking. The choice depends on individual circumstances, balancing immersion with flexibility to align with career goals. Both options have merits based on personal preferences and needs.