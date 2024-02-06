'Invest Your Talent in Italy' Scholarship Invites Applications From Indian Students | Unsplash

The Invest Your Talent in Italy (IYT) scholarship, launched in memory of Giulia Cecchettin, is currently open for applications, providing an opportunity for aspiring students to pursue higher education in Italy.

Organised by key entities such as the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministero dell’Università e della Ricerca, Italian Trade Agency, and Uni-Italia as the Official Center for the Promotion of Higher Education in Italy, the programme aims to assist students in smoothly transitioning into the Italian academic landscape.

Scholarship details:

- Successful applicants stand a chance to receive a substantial scholarship of €9,000 (₹8.07 lakh)along with a tuition fee exemption.

- The scholarship is specifically designed for English-taught master's programmes in Italy.

- It also includes a monthly stipend of €1,000 (₹89,000) for nine months, renewable for the second year of studies.

Application deadline:

- The deadline for application submission is Mar 1, 2024, at noon CET.

Support from Uni-Italia:

- Uni-Italia, the Official Center for the Promotion of Higher Education in Italy, can help in guiding throughout the application process.

- Expert student counsellors assist, including university overview, course selection, and application guidance.

- Personalised 1-1 feedback and guidance on Italian higher education institute selection, English-language master's course selection, application procedures, etc., are offered by it.

- They also help with pre-enrollment applications, Declaration of Value (DoV) applications, document legalisation for scholarship applications, translation of study documents to Italian, and support with the visa application process.

Seminar on violence prevention:

A mandatory seminar on the prevention of violence against women is part of the IYT programme, honouring Giulia Cecchettin's memory.

Course options:

- Students can select from 240 courses across three fields: Engineering & Advanced Technologies, Economics & Management, and Architecture & Design.

- Partnering with 24 Italian universities, the IYT program provides access to a world-class education.