MySpace: Four Years At IIT Kharagpur; Academic Pressure, Societies, Aloof Professors

Four Years At IIT Kharagpur; Academic Pressure, Societies, Aloof Professors

I am from Jaipur, Rajasthan. After completing my JEE coaching at Matrix Sikar in Rajasthan, I passed the exam and took admission in IIT Kharagpur's Electrical Engineering department.

First Year: Navigating Initial Challenges



My journey began in December 2020. The first year was online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to interact socially with seniors and professors.

The first semester, however, was particularly tough as I struggled with English communication. However, I dedicated myself to developing my language abilities and eventually started adjusting to the academic rigour.



Second Year: Campus Life and Personal Growth



In August 2021, I finally arrived on campus. I was allotted Rajendra Prasad Hall of Residence. At the start of the second year, I participated in the Assimilation Programme (AP), where seniors shared insights about college life and careers, which was invaluable in understanding the college culture.

I interacted with many seniors who played a vital role in my college life, offering guidance and support. AP plays an important role in the overall extra academic growth of a student. I started cycling in my second year and really enjoyed it.

The campus has its own natural beauty; it is big at 2100 acres and I enjoyed it. Some famous places inside IIT Kharagpur are the Helipad, Adda, Gymkhana swimming pool, Tata Sports Complex, and Nalanda classroom.



Extracurricular Activities



In my second year, I immersed myself in various societies and clubs, which significantly boosted my confidence. Participating in these helped me build a network and develop soft skills.



I took on several leadership roles, including secretary and general secretary positions in Gymkhana and my hall. These roles taught me management skills and the importance of teamwork. Despite the academic load, these experiences were crucial in shaping my organizational abilities.

Academic Decisions: A road of ups and down



Although my seniors recommended me to focus on software and coding, I realised that the corporate sector's pressure and lack of job security did not correspond with my long-term objectives. After careful consideration, I opted to return to core electrical engineering.

You can take your own path, from higher studies to software, data sectors, or core fields; many students prepare for the UPSC at the same time. The UPSC society provides free materials, making it easier to have a decent chance here.



Although IIT Kharagpur is known for its culture among all the IITs and one can find the best environment here to study, the thing that bothers me about the college is the rude behavior of my department's professors.

My journey was not always smooth; there were many ups and downs throughout my college years. The academic load occasionally caused me to become dissatisfied and despondent. Except for friends, you don't have anyone who helps you because professors only come to class, teach, and leave.

The grading system is also random; it completely depends on the professor. Some grade well, while others grade poorly. Only my seniors and classmates guided me, and I am always thankful for them.



Final Year: Preparing for the Future



UPSC Preparation:



In my final year, I started preparing for the UPSC IES and IAS exams. This decision was driven by my desire for a stable and impactful career. The preparation was intense, but I was determined to pursue a path that aligned with my interests and public service.



Memorable Events:



One of the highlights of my time at IIT Kharagpur was the Diwali celebration, especially the illumination and rangoli competitions. These unique events, where we created intricate designs with diyas and colorful rangoli patterns, were a testament to the creativity and collaborative spirit of the campus community.

Other memorable events included Spring Fest, Kshitij, Holi, General Championship, and Hall Days. IIT Kharagpur is known for its culture, and it is one of the best institutes in India for finding different state cultures and a unique bonding between seniors and juniors. You have the freedom of life.



Conclusion



My four years at IIT Kharagpur were transformative. From overcoming initial language barriers and adapting to rigorous academics to finding my passion and preparing for a career in public service, every experience contributed to my growth. The support from peers, the guidance from seniors, and the opportunities to lead and learn have prepared me well for the future.

My college life was full of ups and downs, but in the end, all these things teach you how to live life and handle pressure.

I leave IIT Kharagpur with a sense of accomplishment and readiness to face the challenges ahead.

The author is a recent graduate from IIT Kharagpur.