 SIO Appeals To Maharashtra Government To End MPSC Recruitment Delays And Provide Age Relaxation For Affected Candidates
SIO Appeals To Maharashtra Government To End MPSC Recruitment Delays And Provide Age Relaxation For Affected Candidates

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Student Islamic Organisation of India | X @sioindia

Mumbai: The Student Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Maharashtra South Zone, appealed to the state government to not further delay in the recruitment process in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Recruitment Delays Impact Multiple Government Posts Across State

The candidates affected by the delay in the recruitment process include group A, B, and C posts—including police sub-inspector, deputy collector, engineers, and clerks-typists in state government departments.

SIO said that due to administrative lapses by the MPSC, many eligible candidates, particularly those from underprivileged and marginalised communities, have surpassed the maximum age limit to appear for exams conducted by the organisation. This has resulted in them losing a critical career opportunity, leading to widespread student protests. Supporting the students' demands, we urge chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to acknowledge that these candidates would have been eligible had the advertisements been released on time, said SIO which said that to ensure justice, the government should announce a relaxation of one year in age, using January 1 as the cut-off date.

The organisation also advised timely MPSC examinations in the future to prevent such issues from recurring.

