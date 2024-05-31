IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi Campus Unveils BTech Programs In CSE And Energy Engineering

IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi Campus |

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D), in collaboration with its international campus in Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of its inaugural Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes for the academic year 2024-25. This aims to offer two distinct bachelor’s programs: BTech in Computer Science and Engineering, and BTech in Energy Engineering.

About the new programme

These recently launched courses aim to both prepare students for the quickly changing digital environment and give them the skills they need to handle issues related to energy production and management. The BTech in Energy Engineering will focus on sustainability, offering a range of engineering specialisations tailored to different interests.

On the other hand, the BTech in Computer Science and Engineering merges theoretical knowledge with practical skills, emphasising areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. This curriculum is crafted to instill in students the ability to think abstractly and solve complex problems, essential skills for navigating today’s digital-centric world.

Collaboration between IIT Delhi & Abu Dhabi Department of Education

In 2023, the collaboration established between IIT Delhi and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), underlines the joint commitment of both parties in nurturing skilled talent in the UAE. This partnership was further reinforced with the involvement of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), highlighting the importance of the newly introduced master’s program in energy engineering.

In addition to these BTech programs, IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus offers a diverse range of courses in areas such as Energy and Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering, Healthcare, Mathematics and Computing, and other engineering, science, and humanities disciplines. The institute has also announced plans to initiate outreach programmes, including short courses and executive programmes for industry professionals in the UAE.