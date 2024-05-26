IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Organised Open House To Addresses Student Queries

IIT Delhi |

IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted an open house event on Saturday, which attended by approximately 500 parents and students. The open house covered a wide range of topics, including eligibility, costs, scholarships, and the undergraduate admission process. According to the Khaleej Times report, due to high demand, a second session was held, witnessing an overwhelming response from aspirants.

Key highlights from the Open House:

Start Date: First batch of students will be admitted in August or September 2024.

Modes of Admission:

Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) 2024

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE – Advanced) 2024

CAET Examination Details:

Format: Pen and paper-based with responses marked on OMR sheets.

Subjects and Schedule (June 23, 2024):

Physics: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Chemistry: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Mathematics: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Compulsory Papers: All candidates must appear for all three subjects.

Fee: Non-refundable registration fee of Dh300.

Important Dates:

Online registration ends: June 3, 2024

Admit card download: From June 14, 2024

Result declaration: July 7, 2024

Course offered:

Four-year bachelor’s programmes in Computer science and Engineering, and Energy Engineering. All faculty members are from IIT-Delhi or other top institutions.

Fees and Campus Accommodation:

The tuition fee for the four-year course is Dh81,375 per year, totaling Dh325,000. The IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus is situated in Khalifa City and offers separate on-campus accommodations for male and female students, with options for single or double occupancy. The housing fees are Dh1,000 per month for double occupancy and Dh2,000 per month for single occupancy. Amenities include a fully functional kitchen, laundry services, an entertainment room, a fitness centre, 24/7 security, and a student lounge.

Scholarship and Fee Waiver Details:

UAE Nationals:

Full scholarship covering 100% of tuition fees.

Monthly stipend of Dh4,000.

Housing fee waiver for double occupancy for students residing outside Abu Dhabi.

JEE – Advanced Students:

Same tuition fees as IIT-Delhi.

Monthly stipend of Dh2,000.

Housing fee waiver for double occupancy for students residing outside Abu Dhabi.

International Students (including Indian expats in UAE):

Performance-Based Scholarships:

Tier 1: 100% tuition fee waiver for a minimum CGPA of 8.00/10.00.

Tier 2: 50% tuition fee discount for a minimum CGPA of 6.00/10.00.

Scholarships and fee waivers will be determined by the admissions committee based on CAET performance and other criteria. For more information and to register, candidates are advised to visit the university’s admissions website.