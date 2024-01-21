My Space: Indian Student's Transformative Journey, Pursuing MBA In Portugal

The author is an MBA student at Porto Business School, Portugal |

As an Indian student with a background in social sciences, I was fascinated by the idea of studying abroad in a new culture and gaining global perspectives in the business world. After working for several non-profit organisations including Teach For India, I decided to pursue MBA at Porto Business School (PBS) in Portugal.

I chose Portugal and PBS because of its rich cultural heritage, vibrant economy, and strategic location in Europe. The programme's curriculum focuses on innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability.

Arriving in Porto was exciting. The city's charming streets, historical architecture, and lively atmosphere captivated me. The welcoming and helpful locals made my transition seamless. The city's excellent transportation system and compact layout made it easy to get around. Studying at PBS has been a transformative experience.

The diverse student body, representing over 50 nationalities, provides a stimulating learning environment. I have formed close bonds with my classmates, and we often explore the city, share meals, and discuss topics, academic and beyond. As an Indian student who has navigated the challenges and rewards of studying abroad, here is my advice for aspiring students: Embrace the journey: Studying abroad is a transformative experience that requires dedication, resilience, and a willingness to step outside your comfort zone. Embrace the challenges and opportunities that come your way, and you will undoubtedly grow as a person and a professional. Prepare for cultural differences: Every country has its unique customs, traditions, and social norms. Be open-minded and respectful of these differences. Seek to understand the local culture, engage with the people, and immerse yourself in the local experiences. Communicate effectively: Effective communication is crucial for success in any international setting. Seek support: Don't hesitate to seek support from your peers, faculty, and the university's international student support services. Network and collaborate: Build relationships with your classmates, professors, and professionals in the industry. Networking is essential for career advancement and personal growth.

Read Also Missouri High School Student Faces Charges After Violent Assault on Teacher; Video Goes Viral

Emphasise your unique perspectives: As an Indian student, you bring unique perspectives and experiences to the table. Leverage your cultural background to contribute to the learning environment and expand your professional network. Celebrate your achievements: Recognise and celebrate your accomplishments, both big and small. Celebrate your growth, personal development, and academic achievements.

(The author is an MBA student at Porto Business School, Portugal)