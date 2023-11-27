Muzzafarnagar: Student's Burqa-Clad Walk At College Fashion Show Draws Jamiat's Ire, Sparks Warning; Video Goes Viral

Muzaffarnagar: Fashion Show In Burkha At College Stirs Controversy; Video Goes Viral | Twitter

A video is doing the rounds on social media sites in which female college students could be seen doing a ramp walk while wearing burqa at a college in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar. The fashion show was organised by the Shri Ram College in Muzzafarnagar.

After the video went viral, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind criticised the event and warned college authorities for promoting such events. The Islamic Deobandi organisation said that the burqa is not part of fashion. According to the Jamiat, the dress is used to cover the body. They further said that colleges should refrain from organising such events.

Reacting to the above video, a X user commented, "I appreciate, whoever did this, it was amazing, Burkha should be part of fashion. Fashion is related to the clothes not the body and this will promote a good fashion sense in muslim girls."

Another user on X commented, "It's just a function."

Theme centred around women empowerment

According to the reports, the theme of the event was "Beti bachao, Beti padhao" and the show was held on November 26. This three-day event was focused on women empowerment and gender equality.

Bollywood celebrities attended event

The event was also attended by Bollywood actress Mandakini, TV actress Vindya Tiwari, and Model Mehak Chahal.

Along with the college girls, models from abroad also participated in the catwalk on the ramp.

The designer of the students, who did catwalk in burqa and hijab, said that she was told by her head the department (HoD) to do something unique in the fashion show, reported Navbhrat Times.

She said, "At first, I was afraid of doing catwalk in burqa, but when Manoj sir encouraged me, I got confidence of doing a catwalk in burqa."