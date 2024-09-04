Mumbai's Tata Institute Of Social Sciences Unveils Newer, Stricter 'Honour Code' For Fresh Batch Of Students

TISS | File

Mumbai: Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has revised its 'honour code' for the fresh batch of students.

About The New 'Honour Code'

The new 'honour code' for post-graduate students prohibits them from partaking in 'political, anti-establishment and unpatriotic' activities. It also warns students about defaulting on their tuition fees, hostel, and dining hall payments, while threatening stringent measures including termination against those deemed violating the institute's policies.

The changes come in the backdrop of the recent actions against students and campus activism by TISS, which has since last year been brought under the central government.

TISS Administration Bans Left-Wing Student Body Progressive Students' Forum

Last month, the TISS administration banned left-wing student body Progressive Students' Forum (PSF). Earlier, the institute had barred Ramdas KS, a Dalit PhD scholar and PSF member, from its campuses for two years. The institute has also served eviction notices to students who have overstayed in their dorms and failed to pay for various facilities they use. All the students are required to sign the honour code, which defines the ideal behaviour and conduct of learners, among other undertakings. While the document is revised periodically, most of its of its clauses remained largely unaltered since at least 2017 until the last academic year 2023-24.

Among the additions in the honour code is a clause on 'Withdrawal and Termination', which reads, " I also acknowledge that the TISS reserves the right to terminate my enrolment for violations of TISS policies or other reasons as specified in the institute's regulations. I would not indulge in any political, anti-establishment, unpatriotic discussions, demonstrations, dharna or any form of activities that disturbs the academic environment of the institute. I understand that any infringements would attract strict action against me."

Another provision talks about the 'Financial Responsibility' of students. "I acknowledge that I am responsible for the payment of all tuition fees, hostel charges, dining hall charges and other associated costs as per the TISS's fee structure. I understand that failure to meet financial obligations may result in the withholding of academic results, denial of access to university facilities, or other actions deemed necessary by the university," reads the revised document.

Students fear this measure will allow the institute to further muzzle the dissenting voices.

"The institute had cited a violation of its honour code while suspending Ramdas. The document has been used on several other occasions as well to put curbs of the student-led activities," said a master's student.

Institute Denies Allegations Made By The Students

The institute, however, has denied these allegations, saying that the guidelines in the honour code are merely 'indicative' in nature and may not necessarily result in punitive measure for every single violation.

"The various provisions (of the honour code) in the document allow us to be on a safer side in the event of any wrongdoings, as we need some basis to take action against the errant students," said the official.

"The university was established for academic purposes. So instead of indulging in useless activities, students should focus on their study," added the official.