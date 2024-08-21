Mumbai: Women Share Their Harassment Experiences Outside NMIMS, SVKM's Colleges & Vile Parle Station

X

In the wake of the shocking Badlapur incident and the RG Kar medical rape-murder case, women in Mumbai are coming forward to share their own terrifying experiences of harassment and abuse.

The Instagram page @andheriwestshitposting has become a platform for these women to voice their ordeals, with posts going viral and sparking widespread outrage.

The page has been flooded with accounts of women facing harassment while travelling around the city or during college hours.

One disturbing incident shared on the page describes a man who has been standing outside gates 3 and 4 of Mithibai College for over two years, staring at female students and touching himself. Despite multiple attempts to take action, the police have failed to address the issue, prompting students to share their trauma and fear.

One student commented, "I've seen him for over 3 years now. Feels so unsafe even during the day." Another user shared a similar experience, saying, "It's happening outside GN Khalsa College and near VJTI too."

Netizens are expressing their shock and disgust, demanding that the Mumbai Police take immediate action to address these incidents.

One user shared on 'X', "Reading about alleged cases of sexual harassment shared by girls/women outside Mumbai's NMIMS/SVKM's colleges and Vile Parle station east area on Instagram. People have shared specific incidents of allegedly being harassed outside their college gate, outside Vile Parle station east and a few more places."

Reading about alleged cases of sexual harrasment shared by girls / women outside Mumbai's NMIMS/ SVKM's colleges and Vile Parle station east area on Instagram.



People have shared specific incidents of allegedly being harassed outside their college gate, outside Vile Parle… pic.twitter.com/K8godoka9H — Jeet Mashru (@mashrujeet) August 21, 2024

The user urged the Mumbai Police to investigate and do a better job, asking, "Where is the Nirbhaya Squad?" - a reference to the special task force established to ensure women's safety in the city.

The outpouring of shared experiences has highlighted the widespread nature of the problem, with many women revealing that they have faced harassment outside their college gates, at bus stops, and in other public areas.

As the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of recent crimes, the women of Mumbai are demanding justice and safety. The Mumbai Police have been called upon to take swift and effective action to address these incidents and ensure that women feel secure in their city.