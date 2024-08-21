 Badlapur Incident: Supriya Sule Demands Fast-Track Court And Death Penalty For Accused, Criticises Govt Handling Of Women’s Safety; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBadlapur Incident: Supriya Sule Demands Fast-Track Court And Death Penalty For Accused, Criticises Govt Handling Of Women’s Safety; VIDEO

Badlapur Incident: Supriya Sule Demands Fast-Track Court And Death Penalty For Accused, Criticises Govt Handling Of Women’s Safety; VIDEO

In response to the recent tragic incident in Badlapur, Supriya Sule has strongly condemned the event and criticized the handling of such cases. She emphasized that mere administrative changes will not resolve the issue and that both the Home Minister and Chief Minister must answer for this matter.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
Badlapur Incident: Supriya Sule Demands Fast-Track Court And Death Penalty For Accused, Criticises Govt Handling Of Women’s Safety; VIDEO | X

Mumbai: In response to the recent tragic incident in Badlapur, Supriya Sule has strongly condemned the event and criticized the handling of such cases. She emphasized that mere administrative changes will not resolve the issue and that both the Home Minister and Chief Minister must answer for this matter.

Sule called for the case to be taken to a fast-track court and for the accused to receive the death penalty, stating that only such stringent measures will instill fear in potential offenders.

FPJ Shorts
Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Ends The Eight-Day Winning Streak; See A Gradual Decline On Wall Street
Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Ends The Eight-Day Winning Streak; See A Gradual Decline On Wall Street
Tata Chemicals Raises ₹1,700 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures
Tata Chemicals Raises ₹1,700 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures
Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: Uddhav Thackeray Demands Death Penalty, Fast-Track Court For Perpetrators Amid Protests
Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: Uddhav Thackeray Demands Death Penalty, Fast-Track Court For Perpetrators Amid Protests
West Bengal Government Allows Conditional Potato Export To Other States
West Bengal Government Allows Conditional Potato Export To Other States

She expressed concern that the respect for law enforcement appears to be diminishing, noting past incidents such as the Porsche case as evidence. Despite Maharashtra's police being among the best in the country, Sule highlighted that there is a growing concern about the increase in rape and violence against women.

While she supports the government’s financial aid scheme for women, she stressed that ensuring women's safety is also a crucial responsibility of the government.

Sule also questioned the public outrage against the police and the handling of the incident, pointing out that the victims' parents had to struggle for 12 hours without any police intervention. She criticized the government for failing to provide justice and suggested that if the government cannot ensure justice for its daughters, it should consider resigning.

Read Also
Badlapur Sexual Assault Row: Mumbai Schools Mull Better Reporting Mechanisms, POCSO Training
article-image

She called for strict action against the perpetrators, regardless of their affiliations, and demanded accountability from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the safety measures for women.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: Uddhav Thackeray Demands Death Penalty, Fast-Track Court For...

Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: Uddhav Thackeray Demands Death Penalty, Fast-Track Court For...

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde And DCM Devendra Fadnavis Order SIT For Badlapur Child Abuse Case, Demand...

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde And DCM Devendra Fadnavis Order SIT For Badlapur Child Abuse Case, Demand...

Badlapur Incident: Supriya Sule Demands Fast-Track Court And Death Penalty For Accused, Criticises...

Badlapur Incident: Supriya Sule Demands Fast-Track Court And Death Penalty For Accused, Criticises...

Badlapur Minors Sexual Abuse Case: Internet Suspended Amid Massive Outrage Among Locals; NHRC Seeks...

Badlapur Minors Sexual Abuse Case: Internet Suspended Amid Massive Outrage Among Locals; NHRC Seeks...

Badlapur Sex Abuse Row: Schools To Implement 'Vishakha Committees' For Sexual Harassment Prevention,...

Badlapur Sex Abuse Row: Schools To Implement 'Vishakha Committees' For Sexual Harassment Prevention,...