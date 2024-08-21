Badlapur Incident: Supriya Sule Demands Fast-Track Court And Death Penalty For Accused, Criticises Govt Handling Of Women’s Safety; VIDEO | X

Mumbai: In response to the recent tragic incident in Badlapur, Supriya Sule has strongly condemned the event and criticized the handling of such cases. She emphasized that mere administrative changes will not resolve the issue and that both the Home Minister and Chief Minister must answer for this matter.

Sule called for the case to be taken to a fast-track court and for the accused to receive the death penalty, stating that only such stringent measures will instill fear in potential offenders.

#WATCH | On the incident of alleged sexual assault with a girl child at a school in Badlapur, NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule says, "It's a mismanagement of Mahrashtra govt, what does the govt is doing? Mahrashtra Police is the best police system in the country. Crime is on the rise in…

She expressed concern that the respect for law enforcement appears to be diminishing, noting past incidents such as the Porsche case as evidence. Despite Maharashtra's police being among the best in the country, Sule highlighted that there is a growing concern about the increase in rape and violence against women.

While she supports the government’s financial aid scheme for women, she stressed that ensuring women's safety is also a crucial responsibility of the government.

Sule also questioned the public outrage against the police and the handling of the incident, pointing out that the victims' parents had to struggle for 12 hours without any police intervention. She criticized the government for failing to provide justice and suggested that if the government cannot ensure justice for its daughters, it should consider resigning.

She called for strict action against the perpetrators, regardless of their affiliations, and demanded accountability from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the safety measures for women.