Mumbai University Postponds Hospitality Exams, Don Bosco Students' Express Concern

The eagerly awaited Semester 5 final exams for the Hospitality Department at Don Bosco College, Kurla West, have yet to receive a confirmed date, causing widespread concern among students. Originally scheduled for November, the absence of a clear examination schedule has left students in limbo, impacting their future plans and professional routes.

Student Concerns

Orion Murzello, a final-year student in the Hospitality Department at Don Bosco College, expressed his apprehensions on the matter. "The exams were supposed to be held in November, and we were planning to start our professional lives in April-May. However, this delay disrupts everything," he stated.

Another student from the Hospitality department, also voiced concerns, attributing the delay to the university misplacing answer sheets twice for Semester 6 exams. "The university just recently released our KT results after multiple delays. This continuous delay from the university's side is creating tension among the students," the student remarked.

Head Of Hospitality Department Expresses Concerns

The Free Press Journal sought insight from Annabelle Rodrigues, the head of the Hospitality Department at Don Bosco College, to provide a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

Rodrigues clarified that the college is following the regulations established by Mumbai University, as the college is associated with MU. Consequently, the college cannot conduct exams until the university establishes the dates. Expressing frustration, she said, "We have continuously reached out to concerned Mumbai University officials on this matter but have received no concrete answers."

"This isn't the first time; we faced the same issue last year," she added.

Highlighting the repercussions of the delay, Rodrigues emphasized, "This delay means the final Semester 6 exams for students currently in Semester 5 will be conducted in May-June, following the 120-day pattern for the course. Students have already signed up for jobs, and this delay is just disappointing."

Despite the students' readiness and preparation for the exams, Rodrigues stated that the lack of a confirmed exam date has compelled students to move ahead and study Semester 6 portions without completing the Semester 5 exams.

On December 14, Mumbai University released the KT exam results for Semester 5 students but provided no confirmation on the final exam dates.

Mumbai University's Response

The Free Press Journal also engaged with an examination department official from Mumbai University to address the concerns raised.

The university official acknowledged that the university has not yet issued exam dates but sought to allay concerns, stating, "We usually set dates from November to January for exams, and there is nothing to worry about in this matter."

Mumbai University clarified that the initially scheduled dates for November had to be postponed due to technical difficulties but assured that the exam dates would be declared shortly.