Watch| Violent Student Brawl Erupts on Busy Road, Caught On Camera

A video capturing students from Allen, a renowned engineering institute in Rajasthan, causing a disturbance on a busy road has sparked public debate about the future of the younger generation. This recent incident has made headlines and raised concerns about the behavior of students.

The video showed a massive brawl between two factions of students, which intensified as the footage continued. Reports indicate that the dispute stemmed from a girl, but further details on the reason are unavailable. Throughout the confrontation, onlookers simply observed and filmed the incident instead of attempting to intercede. Posted on X by a page called Ghar ke kalesh, the video quickly gained popularity, amassing over 100,000 views within days.

Kalesh b/w Two groups of Bois outside coaching institute after Classes over a girl

The 45-second clip begins with a group of students assaulting a single student through kicking, slapping, and punching. The attention then moves to a different student who grabs a stick and proceeds to attack other students.

Unexpectedly, the student with the stick is then subjected to a violent assault by several other students. The video does not offer any insight into the cause of the altercation, and no one seems to step in to stop the violence.

Social media users react:

X users were concerned about the situation, as it revolved around young students. Several criticized the onlookers for not stepping in to stop the altercation. One person expressed disappointment, noting that their parents work hard to provide them with a good life, yet they get into fights over a girl.

One user sarcastically comments "Fathers must be so proud of them. They are working tirelessly to get them a good life. And they are working hard like this. That girl will go with someone else."

Another user compared the fight to a scene that could be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a Kota Factory style.