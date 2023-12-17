Rajasthan: 3 Men On Bike Slash College Student's Wrist; Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan: 3 Men On Bike Slash College Student's Wrist | X - @fast_rajasthan

In a deeply unsettling incident that unfolded in Dausa, Rajasthan, a shocking attack occurred against two college-going girls at the hands of three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle. The distressing episode unfolded in broad daylight and was disturbingly captured on a CCTV camera in the Dausa district.

As per official statements from the police to the media, no suspects have been apprehended or positively identified at this point. The victims, both enrolled in the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) program, bravely reported a harrowing four-day period of continuous harassment. According to one of the targeted girls, the trio of assailants initiated their torment by striking her with the handle of the motorcycle on December 11.

The subsequent day witnessed an attack on her friend, resulting in a slash to her hand. The distressing pattern continued on the fourth day, with the assailants once again targeting the initial victim, inflicting injuries to her neck and hand using a blade.

The victim provided additional details to the police, revealing that the perpetrators utilized a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle on one occasion and a Hero Honda on another. Promptly recognizing the severity of the situation, the distressed girls promptly brought the matter to the attention of law enforcement, filing a formal complaint against the alleged assailants.

The authorities are currently conducting thorough inquiries to reveal additional details and hold accountable those who are responsible, in order to guarantee the safety and welfare of the victims.