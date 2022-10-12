Mumbai university law students receive previous year’s paper in exam, varsity says ‘technical fault’

Mumbai University |

Mumbai: The students of various collages affiliated with university of Mumbai on Wednesday were offered a previous year’s question paper as they appeared for their second-semester exams this morning.

Government Law College (GLC) and K C college students were among the hundreds of the students associated with different colleges across Mumbai who were first given the first year’s question and then taken back after realizing the error.

The fresh papers were given to the students an hour later, claimed the students, although some say it

The students were to take the test for constitutional law paper which was scheduled to commence 11:00 am today. However, minutes after the papers were disturbed the error was detected by the officials.

Subsequently, the students were alerted to stop writing and wait for the fresh paper which was made available later.

Meanwhile, Vinod, the Mumbai University’s official spokesperson for examination section told Fee Press Journal that it was a technical issue and was sorted within thirty minutes since they were concerned to not waste the students’ time.

“The students had to wait for 30 minutes following which the fresh appear was given to them”, Vinod told FPJ, adding, “the students were also compensated with an extra time”.

When asked how many students and colleges faced the issue, the spokesperson said that there were hundreds of the students from across Mumbai law colleges.