Ideathon-2.0 | Mumbai University

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has officially announced Ideathon-2.0, an initiative that supports the innovative ideas of university students and helps turn them into start-ups. Students who wish to participate in this activity can do so by following this link, https://tinyurl.com/Ideathon4u. The deadline for proposal submission is October 24, 2024.

The launch was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni and Consul General of Mexico, Adolfo Garcia Estrada, on Friday, October 4, 2024. Other key figures at the event included Dr Sachin Lajdha, the Director of Innovation, and Prof. B. Bhosle, Director of the School of International Relations.

Talking about the initiative, Prof. Kulkarni stated, “Through Ideathon-2.0, the university's start-up clinics will be strengthened.”

The proposals that the students submit for Ideathon-2.0 will first be presented at one of the 47 start-up clinics located on campus. The clinics are said to be there to help and guide the students as they work out their ideas. The best ideas would then be selected for further presentation at the MU Ideas Foundation-Incubation Centre to be developed into sustainable business ventures in practice.

Ideathon-1.0

This will be the second edition of the activity after the success of the first one, Ideathon-1.0.

Reflecting on the previous attempt, Ideathon-1.0, the university received 62 proposals from students in India. Of these, 10 proposals were picked up for further development at the MU Ideas Foundation-Incubation Centre.

Dr. Sachin Lajdha oversees innovation and partnership in research at the university, who places equal stress on the commitment of the institution to this very mission by announcing, "We are committed to transforming innovative concepts into new industries."

MU Ideas Foundation Incubation Centre's Inception

The MU Ideas Foundation-Incubation centre was established in 2029 and plays an important role in supporting entrepreneurship among young students. It has received ₹5 crore as funding from the Maharashtra State Innovation Society to provide financial support and mentorship to the innovators. Not only does this center bring ideas to life for the students, but it also provides a perfect environment for entrepreneurs to grow and flourish.

Now, Ideathon-2.0 by Mumbai University focuses on encouraging entrepreneurship among its students. The initiative is based on developing a path for the students to transform their creative ideas into actual businesses, and this will help in enriching the economy and personal growth also within the modern setup. The university thus proposes the required tools and support in the way of raising entrepreneurship skills within young generations, according to the press statement.