Mumbai University Initiates Probe Into NCC Cadet Thrashing Incident In Thane College

Mumbai: Three principals have been appointed by the University of Mumbai (MU) to probe into the horrific video that surfaced from Bandodkar College in Thane, earlier on Thursday. Mahesh Joshi, principal Chetna Commerce High School in Bandra, Dr Gyaneshwar Doke of Dahanukar Commerce High School at Vile Parle and Dr Vasant Mali of J. Vatumal Sadhubela High School at Ullasnagar are the three principals appointed for the cause.

Two days on and no FIR has yet been filed in the matter confirmed Vijaykumar Deshmukh, Senior Inspector, Thane Nagar Police Station.

The bullying incident

After seeing the viral video of junior NCC students being brutally beaten by seniors, the police themselves visited Joshi-Bedekar College and asked the management about the matter. Concerned students were appealed to come forward, but no students have yet come forward.

A video of several students training emerged yesterday. Students training under the National Cadet Corps (NCC) were allegedly being thrashed by their seniors at Vidya Prasarak Mandal’s college in Thane.

Maharashtra | Video surfaces of NCC cadets being beaten by a man during a training session on the campus of Thane's Joshi Bedekar College



"The person seen in the video beating students is not a teacher. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour. The students who faced this… pic.twitter.com/5zexzZZ0SC — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

6 students beaten up

At least six anonymous students can be seen laying on the ground in the mud and rain while their seniors beat them with sticks in the footage. Although the horrified students are shown imploring and weeping, the beatings continue.

