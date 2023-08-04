NCC Cadets Thrashed Video: Students Union Protest Outside College

NCC Cadets Thrashed Video sparks students Union |

A day after a viral video showed NCC cadets being mercilessly thrashed by a senior at a college in Maharashtra’s Thane city, student unions on Friday protested outside the educational institute demanding action against the erring student. Student groups affiliated with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also from Thane, demonstrated outside the Joshi Bedekar College where the incident took place. The college management has said that they have suspended the student, who can be seen beating NCC cadets during a physical training session on a rainy day.

A fellow student is believed to have filmed the thrashing. Nitin Landge of the Shinde group’s student wing said the NCC cadets who were at the receiving end and their parents are under “extreme” pressure from the college management to not complain against the senior. The college must take the incident seriously and lodge a police complaint, he said. Members of the student wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) submitted a memorandum to the college management demanding strict action on the senior student. The student group linked with the Sena (UBT) was led by Kiran Jadhav.

A fellow student is believed to have filmed the thrashing. Nitin Landge of the Shinde group’s student wing said the NCC cadets who were at the receiving end and their parents are under “extreme” pressure from the college management to not complain against the senior. The college must take the incident seriously and lodge a police complaint, he said. Members of the student wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) submitted a memorandum to the college management demanding strict action on the senior student. The student group linked with the Sena (UBT) was led by Kiran Jadhav.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)