NCC Cadets Thrashed Video: Opposition Raises Issue In Maharashtra Assembly; Govt Assures Probe

Mumbai: The newly elected Leader Of the Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, on Friday raised the issue of NCC cadets being beaten by a man during a training session in Thane. Reacting to the opposition's demand, Speaker Rahul Narvekar directed the government to take action on this issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar then assured the house that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan also demanded action against the responsible person under the anti-ragging law.

Video Went Viral A Day Ago

A shocking video emerged of several students training for the National Cadet Corps (NCC) allegedly getting thrashed by their seniors at Vidya Prasarak Mandal’s Joshi-Bedekar College in Thane.

The video has sent shock waves in Thane, the home town of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Police didn't register a case until yesterday evening, as no one had come forward to report the incident.

The video shows at least half a dozen unidentified students lying on the ground, in the rain and muck, as their seniors assault them with sticks. The terrified students are seen crying and pleading but the beatings don’t stop.

Principal Of College Reacts

The Principal of Joshi-Bedekar College, Suchitra Naik, called the incident “shocking” and “shameful”.

“I would say that the senior students who have been involved in the brutal beating of the juniors are mentally ill. They are not human. Apparently apprehensive of their academic careers, most of the students and their parents are preferring to keep quiet. We have appealed to the affected students to come forward and identify the seniors and lodge complaints against them. In the past the NCC has done a very good and commendable job in the college but this incident is really shameful,” she said.

Naik said that authorities had started initiating action and nobody would be spared.

