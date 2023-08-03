 Horrific Thane Video: Senior NCC Cadet Strikes Juniors with Stick While Being Face Down In Mud (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHorrific Thane Video: Senior NCC Cadet Strikes Juniors with Stick While Being Face Down In Mud (WATCH)

Horrific Thane Video: Senior NCC Cadet Strikes Juniors with Stick While Being Face Down In Mud (WATCH)

As per news reports, the purported video is from NCC training in Bandodkar College in Thane. The man hitting the NCC cadets has been identified as a senior NCC cadet. Reports suggest that he hit the cadets on their backs for not being able to carry out his challenging drill.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Some students undergoing training for National Cadet Corps (NCC) were allegedly subjected to brutal flogging as punishment at the Vidya Prasarak Mandal's college in Maharashtra's Thane.  

A purported undated video of the corporal-style thrashing meted out by an unidentified senior NCC trainer to junior students, surfaced on Thursday, has sent shockwaves among the people in Thane -- the home-town of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

As per the video at least half a dozen of unidentified students were made to lie down on the ground full of rainwater and muck, or forced to stand in the muddy water, and some senior trainers assaulting them in a bestial manner with a stick.

The terrified students are seen crying and pleading but the beatings don't stop in the video-clip, believed to be shot by a conscientious student.

NCP's Jitendra Awhad expressed shock

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad expressed shock over the alleged incident and demanded that the government must take immediate action in the matter.

"This is unbelievable. Such a thing is going on. We demand strict action in this case," Awhad told mediapersons in Mumbai.

Locals say that the NCC training is imparted jointly to the students of the three colleges at a common location in the Joshi-Bedekar campus, to prepare them for future prospects with the army and navy.

Apparently apprehensive of their academic career, most students and their parents prefer to keep quiet, but now the Joshi-Bedekar College Principal Suchitra Naik has appealed to them to come forward, identify the seniors and lodge complaints.

Condemning the incident amid reports that many students are reluctant to volunteer for the NCC training, Naik said that authorities have started initiating action and nobody would be spared.

Read Also
TMC Chief Reviews Progress of Hostel Renovation at 2 Thane Hospitals, Sets Sept 26 Deadline
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Police Nabs Notorious Robber, Accused Confesses To 9 Cases Of Theft

Mira-Bhayandar: Police Nabs Notorious Robber, Accused Confesses To 9 Cases Of Theft

Horrific Thane Video: Senior NCC Cadet Strikes Juniors with Stick While Being Face Down In Mud...

Horrific Thane Video: Senior NCC Cadet Strikes Juniors with Stick While Being Face Down In Mud...

Mumbai News: BEST Bus Services Hit For 2nd Day As More Employees Join Wet-Lease Drivers In Ongoing...

Mumbai News: BEST Bus Services Hit For 2nd Day As More Employees Join Wet-Lease Drivers In Ongoing...

Mumbai: 5 Fun Things To Do This Weekend Free Of Cost With Your Friends

Mumbai: 5 Fun Things To Do This Weekend Free Of Cost With Your Friends

Navi Mumbai: Spend Money On Social Work Instead Of Bouquets On Birthday, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur...

Navi Mumbai: Spend Money On Social Work Instead Of Bouquets On Birthday, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur...