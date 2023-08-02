TMC Chief Reviews Progress of Hostel Renovation at 2 Thane Hospitals, Sets Sept 26 Deadline | FPJ

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has directed the health department and public works department to plan and work in such a way that the ongoing hostel work at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) gets completed by September 26.

The TMC chief, along with concerned officials of TMC, on Monday reviewed the ongoing renovation works of the hostels for the trainee doctors.

The repair work of the hostels began shortly after CM Eknath Shinde's visit to Rajiv Gandhi Medical College a couple of months back. Trainee doctors had raised concerns regarding the poor living conditions at the hospital, after which the repair orders were given by Shinde.

Thane: TMC Commissioner Directs Speedy Completion of Trainee Doctor's Hostel Renovation by Sept 26 | FPJ

'Resident Medical Officers are the backbone of patient care'

Bangar said, "Resident Medical Officers play a very important role in the services provided in the hospital. They are the backbone of patient care in hospitals with medical colleges. In this background, if their accommodation is of high quality, it will have a direct impact on the improvement of patient care."

A room that was readied on the first floor (has two beds, furniture, table for study, air conditioning system) was inspected during Bangar's visit. There are a total 53 rooms in the hostel and two students are to be accommodated in each room.

Process of renovation of CSMH in Kalwa should be started

Bangar informed, "Funds have been received from the government for the repair of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital building and the tender process for the work of the hospital should start soon. Before that, a structural audit of the building should be done. As per this audit, the building should be repaired without any inconvenience to the existing patients and the work should be undertaken and completed on each floor so that the hospital can continue to operate."