Thane: TMC withdraws suspension of CSMH dean Dr Yogesh Sharma despite CM's order

The chief minister had ordered the suspension of the dean and deputy dean of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa on March 4. | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: Earlier on the issues of inconvenience in the hostel of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH), the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar suspended the dean of CSMH Dr Yogesh Sharma on March 8, 2023. But the TMC has withdrawn the suspension order action against him in just one month.

As of now, Dr Sharma has not been given the previous post. But the citizens are raising questions as to how TMC came up with such a decision on a Tuesday, which was a holiday.

Earlier on March 4, 2023, The inauguration of various projects in Thane under the "Chief Minister Badalte Thane" campaign and Bhoomipujan was performed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. At this time, the maternity ward of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital of TMC was also inaugurated by him. During the inauguration Shinde said that the doctors here are serving the patients honestly. However, CM indicated that there was discomfort in the hostel of this doctor.

Dean was suspended on CM's orders

Soon CM ordered to take strict action immediately against the concerned officials. After the CM order the TMC chief Bangar suspended Dr Sharma on March 8, 2023.

A close source from TMC said, "In just one month the suspension action against Yogesh Sharma has been withdrawn. A complaint was made to the TMC exactly after one month that the action taken against Sharma was wrong and the action against him was withdrawn on April 4, a day of the holiday. Meanwhile, Sharma has been given the charge of the post of professor. The departmental inquiry is going on him."

The TMC source said that further action will be taken if he is found guilty.