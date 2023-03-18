Thane: Dr. Rakesh Barot appointed as new dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa

Prashant Narvekar

Thane: Dr. Rakesh Barot has been appointed as the new dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH), Kalwa, from Thursday, March 16.

The seat was vacant after the suspension of Dr.Yogesh Sharma on March 8 2023 by TMC chief Abhijit Bangar on the order of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier on March 4, 2023, during the inauguration of the well-equipped delivery room and surgery department constructed at CSMH, Kalwa, the matter regarding poor condition of the doctors' hostel was brought to the notice of CM. Apart from this, the women doctors too complained about the problems they were facing. Soon, Bangar suspended both the dean and deputy dean.

Who is Dr. Rakesh Barot?

Dr Rakesh Barot is an eye surgeon. He has worked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for many years. He was in charge of the eye department of the hospital. Moreover, he is also working as a professor at the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College located in the hospital.