 Thane: Man booked for cheating auto driver of ₹9 lakh on pretext of job at Mumbai airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Man booked for cheating auto driver of ₹9 lakh on pretext of job at Mumbai airport

Thane: Man booked for cheating auto driver of ₹9 lakh on pretext of job at Mumbai airport

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Man booked for cheating auto driver of ₹9 lakh on job pretext | PTI

Police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against a 53-year-old man from Kolhapur for allegedly cheating an autorickshaw driver of ₹9 lakh on the pretext of helping him get a job.

Met complainant through a friend

In 2019, the 42-year-old complainant met the accused through a friend. The culprit stated he had good links and could get the complainant employment at Mumbai airport, according to the official.

The rickshaw driver then paid the accused in instalments of ₹10.16 lakh for the job. However, when when nothing moved, he asked the accused to return the money

After repeated reminders, the accused only returned ₹1 lakh. After his attempts to collect the remaining money failed, the complainant recently approached the police, the official said. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and no one arrest has been yet, he said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and no one arrest has been yet, he said.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Thane teacher booked for beating up class 8 student
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man booked for cheating auto driver of ₹9 lakh on pretext of job at Mumbai airport

Thane: Man booked for cheating auto driver of ₹9 lakh on pretext of job at Mumbai airport

Thane: Congress’ Vikrant Chavan accuses TMC assistant commissioner of threatening him & his...

Thane: Congress’ Vikrant Chavan accuses TMC assistant commissioner of threatening him & his...

Thane: School teacher booked for beating up Class 8 student for arriving late from washroom

Thane: School teacher booked for beating up Class 8 student for arriving late from washroom

WELLCON- 2023: Two days conference starts at ITM Kharghar on human wellness

WELLCON- 2023: Two days conference starts at ITM Kharghar on human wellness

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Maharashtra's decision to extend insurance scheme in 865 border...

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Maharashtra's decision to extend insurance scheme in 865 border...