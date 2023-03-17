Thane: Man booked for cheating auto driver of ₹9 lakh on pretext of job at Mumbai airport

Thane: Man booked for cheating auto driver of ₹9 lakh on job pretext | PTI

Police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against a 53-year-old man from Kolhapur for allegedly cheating an autorickshaw driver of ₹9 lakh on the pretext of helping him get a job.

Met complainant through a friend

In 2019, the 42-year-old complainant met the accused through a friend. The culprit stated he had good links and could get the complainant employment at Mumbai airport, according to the official.

The rickshaw driver then paid the accused in instalments of ₹10.16 lakh for the job. However, when when nothing moved, he asked the accused to return the money

After repeated reminders, the accused only returned ₹1 lakh. After his attempts to collect the remaining money failed, the complainant recently approached the police, the official said. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and no one arrest has been yet, he said.

