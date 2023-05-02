Mumbai University forms committee to probe faulty BA Psychology results

Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: After receiving several complaints about the erroneous TYBA Psychology results, the University of Mumbai has decided to probe the matter with a three-member committee headed by Dr. Shivram Garje, Dean of Science of Technology at MU. Meanwhile, MU has also postponed the ATKT (keeping terms) intended for semester 5, exams that were initially scheduled on May 3, 2023.

‘Instances, where students have received either excessive or very little marks, will be investigated by the university. The committee has been instructed to probe the matter and submit a report on it promptly,’ read an official statement released by MU on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Already delayed, the BA Psychology results were released 180 days after the semester-V examination concluded. Soon, the students and Psychology professors realised that the scorecards were faulty and the marks were awarded arbitrarily. As per the varsity’s mark sheet, many students had managed to score a perfect 100 in theoretical paper and a few students were even given scores as low as 0 or 1.

Demanding a change in the inaccurate results, a group of psychology teachers even approached the University of Mumbai on May 2. “This semester, we had physically corrected all answer sheets and handed them over to concerned personnel, yet the results are marred with errors. The university has even failed to add the 20 marks for the college’s internal assessment too,” said a TYBA teacher.

Several students also found that their internal assessment marks have not been added to the results, bringing down their total scores. "The varsity had initially sent out the wrong internal assessment code, confusing several colleges. As a result, many colleges never sent these marks to MU leading to this error. However, things look hopeful after the meeting held today at MU, and correct results should be out soon," the teacher added.